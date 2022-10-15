Tua Tagovailoa Passes Concussion Protocol: Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol.

"Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol today, per sources. He will be inactive on Sunday vs. the Vikings, but he is expected to return for Week 7 vs. the Steelers," Schefter said.

Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a very scary hit against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are thrilled that Tua is out of concussion protocol.

Now he'll be able to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the team's throwback game, per one fan.

He'll also face off against his former coach, Brian Flores, who is a defensive assistant for the Steelers.

"So you’re telling me Tua’s first game back will be against Flores? League script going crazy," said another fan.

"Zero chance Tua was going to miss that game. I can’t wait for next week!" said a third.

It's good to see Tagovailoa is feeling well again.