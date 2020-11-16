Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To 1-Year Anniversary Of His Injury

Tua Tagovailoa’s comeback story this year has been nothing short of amazing.

One year ago today, the Alabama quarterback suffered a brutal season-ending injury. After undergoing surgery to repair his dislocated and fractured hip, Tagovailoa was forced into months of recovery.

Three weeks ago, Tagovailoa finally made his full return to football as a starter — this time in a new uniform. Though his draft stock dropped slightly after his injury, the Crimson Tide QB was still selected fifth overall by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Tagavailoa took the field as a starter for the first time in Week 7. The Miami quarterback took to Twitter to acknowledge his long road back.

“A journey for sure. Blessed beyond measure,” Tagovailoa wrote.

The Dolphins have gone 3-0 since Tagovailoa took over as a starter. The talented young quarterback has lead Miami to wins over the Rams, Cardinals and Chargers, throwing for 510 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Tagovailoa’s first start against the elite Los Angeles defense was a baptism by fire. Many questioned the Dolphins’ decision to give the QB his first NFL start against Aaron Donald and the Rams front-line — especially coming off injury. Tagovailoa looked no more than serviceable in his first game, throwing 12/22 for only 93 yards.

Since then though, his talent has shown through. The very next game against the Cardinals saw Tagovailoa go 20/28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

At 6-3, the Dolphins are off to their best start in recent years. In a competitive AFC East division, Miami will need everything they can get from their young QB if they want to earn a playoff berth.