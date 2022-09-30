Tua Tagovailoa Releases Statement On Injury: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins jogs out of the tunnel onto the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

For the first time since suffering a severe concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals last night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has spoken publicly.

Taking to Twitter, Tagovailoa thanked his supporters for their support. He said he was grateful for everything and is feeling much better while focusing on his recovery.

"I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night. It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and by there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I've received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out. I'm feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates. #TT4G #FinsUp," Tagovailoa wrote.

Many fans are happy to see that Tagovailoa is feeling healthy after such a scary-looking injury. Others are hopeful that he takes the opportunity to rest up and maybe skip the rest of the season (though many of them are fans of the Dolphins' rivals):

Many fans believe Tua Tagovailoa has suffered two concussions in a single week. But the team determined that he didn't have a concussion against the Buffalo Bills earlier this week before testing and clearing him in the days that followed.

It remains to be seen how much time Tagovailoa needs to recover. But if he's already feeling this good there's a decent chance he plays Week 5 against the New York Jets.

Get well soon, Tua!