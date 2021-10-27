Tua Tagovailoa Reveals If He Feels “Wanted” By Dolphins

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, it seemed as though the Miami Dolphins organization had the utmost confidence in their second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But now seven weeks into the year, confidence on both sides is seemingly beginning to waver.

When asked about his status with the team on Wednesday, Tua gave a less-than-convincing response — using a double negative to describe his outlook.

“I don’t not feel wanted,” he said, per ESPN Dolphins insider Marcel Louis-Jacques.

If the former No. 5 overall pick truly felt wanted, it’s fair to say he would give a more definitive answer.

Tua, when asked if he feels wanted by the Dolphins: “I don’t not feel wanted.” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 27, 2021

According to reports from Texans insider John McClain on Tuesday, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has agreed to trade compensation and signed off on a deal that would send Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson to Miami. The deal will reportedly only go through based on the status of Watson’s ongoing legal battle and any potential league suspensions handed down by commissioner Roger Goodell.

If this reported deal does go through, Tagovailoa would almost certainly be included in the trade dealings.

Tua of course is painfully aware of these trade discussions. After throwing 32/40 for 291 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in a crushing 30-28 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, the young QB responded to questions about his potential departure from the franchise.

“I hear it. I do it hear it…I just don’t listen to it,” he said. “That’s that.”

With the league trade deadline quickly approaching on Nov. 2, we’ll be getting more clarity on this situation sometime in the coming days.