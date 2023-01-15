Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On 2023 Season

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa may not suit up for the Dolphins again in 2022, but it appears the team intends on Tua being the starter in 2023, according to reports.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tua is expected back as Miami's starter next season despite serious concerns about his various head injuries over the past few months.

In fact, if the Dolphins were to pull the upset in Orchard Park on Sunday, its possible that the former first-round pick could be in play to start in the divisional round should he clear concussion protocol.

Sources with Schefter say that medical professionals are "confident" that Tua should be able to resume his NFL career going forward.

Tagovailoa has been out since Dec. 26 after sustaining his second documented concussion on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers.

To this point, Tua has still not been cleared to resume on-field activities, making it easy for head coach Mike McDaniel to rule him out against the Bills.