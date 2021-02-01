Tua Tagovailoa Responds To Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

The Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami may be over before it really even begins.

After Deshaun Watson officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans earlier this week, NFL analysts have been scrambling to project his future landing spot. One of the top trade locations is the Miami Dolphins.

If Watson does make his way down to South Beach, Tagovailoa would likely be one of the key assets in the deal. The first-round QB pick out of Alabama joined The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning to discuss his NFL future.

As an unestablished second-year player in the league, Tagovailoa says he feels the situation is well out of his control. In response to the uncertainty, Patrick asked a followup question: Is buying a Dolphins Tua jersey worth your money heading into 2021?

The young QB’s answer didn’t inspire much confidence.

“Honestly, I’m not too sure,” Tagovailoa said. “Like I said, I can’t control things that I can’t control. What I can do is continue to work hard.”

While Tua certainly has an abundance of potential, Watson would be a quarterback upgrade for almost any team.

Through his rookie season, Tagovailoa had an up-and-down year. After claiming the starting position in Week 8, Tagovailoa threw for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions through 10 games (nine starts). Following a few bad performances, the rookie was benched on multiple occasions — splitting time with NFL veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins have a big decision ahead of them: stick with their young talent or go for the blockbuster move.