Tua Tagovailoa Responds To Tyreek Hill's Bold Claims

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Since joining the Miami Dolphins franchise, superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been an outspoken supporter of his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

On multiple occasions, Hill has referred to Tua as the "most accurate" quarterback in the league.

These comments have made waves around the NFL world. Countless fans and analysts have chimed in with their opinions on Hill's controversial take.

But what does Tua think about all this?

During his training camp press conference on Wednesday, the Dolphins signal caller gave his thoughts on Hill's supportive comments.

“It’s cool,” Tagovailoa said. “Tyreek is someone that has well established himself in this league and to have the support from him means a lot. I’m glad to have him as my teammate.”

When asked about Hill's support again later in the press conference, Tua gave more detail.

“Tyreek’s going to speak how he feels at that very moment,” he added. “And he just believes what he says every time. If he feels he’s the best at this, he’s going to let you know. Out there on the field, if he feels someone’s talking too much and he wants to go against them, he’s going to let them know what he’s going to do to them. That’s just his personality. I think it’s fun to have that kind of personality on the team. But for me, again, it’s awesome to have that kind of support from somebody like that.”

With Hill and several other new weapons coming into the fold, expectations for Tua and the Dolphins are at an all-time high.

Will the third-year QB be able to deliver on Hill's claims in 2022?