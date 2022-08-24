Tua Tagovailoa Reveals 1 Biggest Lesson From Jalen Hurts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins converse against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts' football journeys will always be linked.

As Hurts' backup at Alabama, Tua famously came on in relief of Hurts in the 2018 national championship game, helping lead the Crimson Tide to a comeback OT win over Georgia.

Now in the NFL, the pair of Bama quarterbacks were reunited during an Eagles-Dolphins joint practice on Wednesday. With Tua sharing what he learned about Philly's QB from their days in Tuscaloosa.

“I went to Alabama, he was a hard worker in the weight room, in the classroom, on the field,” Tagovailoa said.

“He had to be the first into the weight room, he had to be the first out onto the field. In sprints, he had to be first, so it really tells you how he goes about his life. It tells you about how he sees things and looks at things. Obviously he’s a competitor, never wants to be last. That should tell you a lot about him.”

Viewed as a player that could never make it in the NFL as a quarterback, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for his last year of eligibility, nearly taking home a Heisman and turning himself into a second-round draft pick.