Tua Tagovailoa Reveals His Parents Thoughts On His Concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball against Devin Bush #55 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his return to the field on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was his first game in 2 1/2 weeks after he was carted off the field with a concussion on Sept. 29. It was a game that he shouldn't have even played in after he suffered a neck/head injury against the Buffalo Bills the week before.

Before making his return against the Steelers, Tagovailoa was interviewed by NBC's Maria Taylor and touched on the injury and how his parents took it pretty hard.

“It was a little tough for my parents,” Tagovailoa said, via NESN. "My parents were — they had a lot of things to say to me prior to the injury, and then things in the hospital and then after that and then going through the interview process, going to see second-opinion doctors. For me, I love football.”

His parents were able to watch him throw for 261 yards and a touchdown on Sunday night as the Dolphins held on to beat the Steelers, 16-10.

Tua will look to build off that performance when the Dolphins take on the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.