Tua Tagovailoa Reveals Notable Goal For His Dolphins Future

It's been a while since the Dolphins were the team in the city of Miami. But quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is looking to change that.

Appearing on Tyreek Hill's "It Needed to be Said" podcast, Tua told his teammate that it's time to put the Fins back on the map:

It means a lot playing for the Miami Dolphins. At one point, the city of Miami revolved around the Dolphins, because the Dolphins were really the only professional sports team that was out here at one point. And then the Heat came in, the Panthers came in. But really that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to re-establish the culture back here in Miami.

Just a few years ago, the Dolphins were "Tanking for Tua" and when Miami landed the Alabama standout at pick No. 5 in the 2020 draft, he was the toast of the town.

However, the former Crimson Tide star has yet to catch on in the NFL thus far.

The Dolphins did everything in their power to surround Tua with the right supporting case in the upcoming season. A big 2022 could go a long way in re-establishng that winning culture that Miami was once known for under the late Don Shula.