Tua Tagovailoa Reveals What He Talked About With Tom Brady

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins made their way to Tampa Bay to participate in a joint practice with the Buccaneers.

This preseason event gave third-year Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa an opportunity to pick the brain of one of the greatest active football minds — Tom Brady.

Tua said he gained some valuable insight from the 23-year NFL veteran — but he elected to keep that information to himself.

“I was able to talk to Tom. We were talking on the side for a good bit,'' Tagovailoa said, per Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud. "He asked me how my offseason was. We were talking a little about golf at the same time...

"For the most part, 23 years playing, that’s a long time, that’s a lot of knowledge so I was asking him some things and he gave me some good insight but I’ll keep that between me and Tom. And if you guys want to ask Tom, go ask him.''

Tua is heading into his third season with the Dolphins after an up-and-down start to his NFL career. And with some new-and-improved offensive weapons at his disposal (ie. Tyreek Hill), there's some serious pressure on the former No. 5 overall pick to succeed in 2022.

Perhaps Brady's preseason advice will help Tua reach his expectations this coming season.