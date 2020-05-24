Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appears to be getting back to full health ahead of his rookie season in the NFL.

Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury in November 2019. The injury forced him to miss Alabama’s remaining regular season games and its bowl games. It also likely caused Tagovailoa to drop a couple of picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins benefited, selecting the former Alabama star at No. 5 overall last month. Dolphins fans were thrilled with the pick and have made Tua’s jersey the best-selling one in the entire league.

Tagovailoa is expected to contend for the Dolphins’ starting job in 2020, but he’ll have to get back to 100 percent first. It looks like the former Crimson Tide star is on his way to doing that.

The quarterback’s trainer shared a promising workout video on Instagram over the weekend. Tagovailoa’s lower half is looking much improved.

Check out Tua's foot speed already. Making major progress. (Via Wilk_Kevin on Instagram). pic.twitter.com/fk4fHt19fx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 23, 2020

If this is what Tagovailoa looks like in late May, we can’t wait to see where he’s at by July or August when NFL camps open up.

The Dolphins have Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen on the roster, as well, but Tagovailoa is clearly the future at the position in Miami.

If Dolphins fans get their way, Tagovailoa will be starting under center come Week 1.