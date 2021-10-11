Look: Tweets From Tua Tagovailoa’s Trainer Going Viral

Tua Tagovailoa remained out on Sunday, as the Miami Dolphins quarterback continues to recover from a ribs injury. However, the second-year quarterback was still trending on social media on Sunday.

Tweets from a person believed to be Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer went viral on social media during Sunday afternoon’s game.

“We’re just not that good. As a defense. As a team. Without our Qb. We have no chance against the Super Bowl champs,” the tweet read.

“Ross is pissed. Team is bad. But if Tua wins next week against the Jags it’s for sure “the defense and Flores coaching.” The kid deserves better. He got the Shit end of the Stick and ABOVE ALL has succeeded (maybe not your idiotic opinion but the numbers don’t lie)”

We’re just not that good. As a defense. As a team. Without our Qb. We have no chance against the Super Bowl champs. 😅 — PER4ORM (@PER4ORM) October 10, 2021

Ross is pissed. Team is bad. But if Tua wins next week against the Jags it’s for sure “the defense and Flores coaching”. 😂😭The kid deserves better. He got the Shit end of the Stick and ABOVE ALL has succeeded (maybe not your idiotic opinion but the numbers don’t lie) — PER4ORM (@PER4ORM) October 10, 2021

Tagovailoa has dealt with multiple injuries over the course of his career. He hasn’t really played up to his first-round billing, either.

Still, he remains young, and Dolphins fans could still be optimistic about his future.

However, times are tough in Miami right now. The Dolphins fell to 1-4 on the season on Sunday, with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.