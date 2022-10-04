Tua Tagovailoa Will Reportedly Have Important Interview Today

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury on Thursday night, the NFL Players Association launched an investigation into potential wrongdoing committed by the Dolphins organization and independent medical personnel.

The NFLPA will conduct an interview with Tua today, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

"#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is speaking today with reps from the NFL and NFLPA as part of the joint investigation into his Sept. 25 concussion check, I’m told. The hope is to wrap up the investigation within the week. The NFL has said findings will be released publicly," Pelissero reports.

Tua suffered what looked to be a serious head injury during Week 3's matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Despite stumbling after hitting his head on the turf, the Dolphins QB was cleared by team/independent doctors to return to the game.

The team listed him with a back injury before he took the field against the Bengals on Thursday night.

The NFLPA reportedly plans to ask Tua if he told doctors that he suffered a back injury, or if they actually examined his back.

The league plans to offer full transparency on the results of its investigation. The NFLPA has already fired the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant who cleared Tua to return to the field in Week 3.