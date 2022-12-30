Tua Tagovailoa's Brother Predicts His NFL Future After Concussion Scares

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It's been another tough week for Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa.

Just one day after the Dolphins suffered their fourth-straight loss, head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa had suffered another concussion. It came during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

It's the second concussion that Tagovailoa has suffered this season and it's made fans and media pundits speculate if it could lead to him retiring.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua's brother, threw cold water on that speculation when he spoke to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press on Wednesday.

“I just feel like he’s not going to stop playing football,” Tagovailoa said. “I feel like every opportunity he has, he is going to try to play. I don’t know, it’s just ‘go until the wheels fall off.’”

This is what most competitors would want to do even though Tagovailoa has been through the wringer this season.

Right now, it's unknown when he'll play again but he's definitely not playing this Sunday against the New England Patriots. Teddy Bridgewater has already been announced as the starter.

Hopefully, Tagovailoa will be able to make a full recovery and get back to doing what he loves ASAP.