Tua Tagovailoa’s Younger Brother, Taulia, Is Starting Tonight

It’s been a big week for the Tagovailoa household.

Taulia Tagovailoa was named the starting quarterback for Maryland ahead of the team’s Saturday matchup with Northwestern. This news came just days after his brother, Tua, was announced as the new starting QB for the Miami Dolphins.

As the third-string quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide last year, Tagovailoa saw very little action. He threw just 9/12 passing and only amassed 100 total yards.

Tagovailoa announced his transfer to Maryland in May and now has three years of eligibility with the Terps.

Can confirm #Maryland will start Taulia Tagovailoa, the graduate transfer from Alabama and Tua's brother, at QB tonight for the opener at Northwestern. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 24, 2020

The sophomore transfer was able to beat out redshirt freshman Lance LeGrendre for the starting job. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley played his cards close to his chest about the decision, only revealing his choice hours before kickoff.

Locksely says he implements some of the same schemes and strategies from his Alabama days when he was coaching Tua.

“There’s no doubt,” Locksley told The Big Ten Network at training camp in 2019. “As I like to say, ‘Success leaves clues.’ This is the practice plan almost to a ‘T’ that we used at Alabama.

As the Alabama offensive coordinator from 2017-2019, Locksely was no doubt a driving factor in Tagovailoa’s transfer to Maryland. The two should be on the same page when it comes to offensive schemes and game preparation.

So far Tagovailoa has only 24 yards passing on 3/4 attempts as the Terps trail Northwestern 7-3 deep in the first quarter.