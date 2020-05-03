Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins Jersey Number: 3 ‘Top Options’ Listed

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has yet to decide on a jersey number in the NFL. It’s coming soon, though.

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, wore No. 13 at Alabama. It’s unlikely that he’ll be wearing that number in the NFL, though.

Why? The No. 13 is currently retired by the Dolphins. It was worn by legendary quarterback Dan Marino.

“For me, I’m not too worried about what number I have. I understand No. 13 is retired and it should be. Dan Marino is the GOAT, he’s like the mayor out there” Tagovailoa said after being selected by the team, per 247Sports. “I have much respect for him. Whatever number I’m given by that organization, 78 or 99, I’ll wear it. I just want to have the opportunity to go out there and ball.”

So, what number will Tua end up wearing? Safid Deen of the Sun Sentinel outlined three “top options” in a recent column.

The top options:

2 – “Two for Tua.”

1 – “The Chosen One.”

5 – “He was the Dolphins’ fifth pick in the 2020 NFL draft.”

Me when I go to bed tonight https://t.co/wd1pq3gKeQ pic.twitter.com/EOrtUsFMgD — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) May 2, 2020

Of those three “top options,” we probably like No. 2 the best. But those aren’t the only number options on the table for Tagovailoa.

Nos. 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are all available according to the Dolphins roster. Perhaps one of those will end up appealing to Tagovailoa.

For now, though, his number is a mystery. But the Dolphins should probably officially announce it soon. Fans are waiting anxiously to order their Tua jerseys and they’d like to know his jersey number before doing so.

