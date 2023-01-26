Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season.

Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins starting quarterback when the next season kicks off.

"No, he comes back. That’s their guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back," his parents said via a local CBS affiliate.

That lines up with that Tagovailoa said in a social media post after the 2022 season came to a close. "When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one!" Tua wrote.

During the 2022 season, Tagovailoa completed 64.8-percent of his passes for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He led the Dolphins to an 8-5 record in 13 games played.