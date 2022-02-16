Longtime college basketball leader Tubby Smith is stepping down as the head coach of the High Point Panthers.

The 70-year-old coach, who’s been a head basketball coach for more than 30 years, announced his decision to step down with an official statement this afternoon. After contracting COVID-19 for the second time in less than a year and spending extended periods away from the program, Smith felt this was a good time to step away.

His son and current associate head coach, G.G. Smith, will take over as head coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 season and the 2022-23 season.

“I feel blessed to have had an amazing career leading, coaching and teaching great young men at first-class institutions. Working at my alma mater during this stage of my career has been a dream. I’m thrilled that G.G. will be taking over as head coach. He will do a super job. Moving forward Donna and I will continue the work we have done for over two decades to support and assist the University as proud alums of HPU. HPU will always have a very special place in our hearts as we met and fell in love here at High Point. Our commitment and passion for HPU will never wane and we intend to continue be an integral part of its growth and prosperity well into the future,” Tubby Smith said in his farewell statement.

Through 31 years as a head coach for seven different programs (Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Memphis, High Point), Smith logged a 642-370 overall record, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances and one National Championship.

In Smith’s first season with Kentucky, he led the Wildcats to an NCAA Tournament victory with a 35-4 record. His first ever losing season came 23 years into his career during his first season with Texas Tech. He joined his alma mater as head coach in 2018.

Fans from around the college basketball world reacted to Smith’s decision to step down.

“I don’t think Tubby Smith gets the credit and recognition he deserves. He never had a losing record in his first 22 years of coaching (Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky & Minnesota). Hell of a basketball coach,” one wrote

“If this is it for Tubby Smith, he had a heck of a coaching career. Took five different schools (Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Texas Tech) to the NCAA Tournament,” another said.

With what is likely the end of his coaching days, Tubby Smith finishes his career as the No. 34 winningest coach in college basketball history.