Tuesday Practice Update For Washington WR Terry McLaurin

Things are starting improve for Washington Football Team receiver Terry McLaurin. After not practicing on Monday, McLaurin was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice.

The receiver apparently suffered an ankle injury in Washington’s 20-9 win over the Bengals on Sunday. But, he seemed unaffected for the remainder of the game — leading the WFT receiving corps with five catches for 84 yards.

Washington is next in action on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys.

McLaurin has taken the field for over 90% of offensive snaps in all but one of his 10 appearances this year, according to CBS Sports. It could be possible that Washington is simply giving their No. 1 receiver rest heading into its divisional matchup with Dallas on Thursday,

The second-year pro is far and away Washington’s top guy in the receiving game. McLaurin has been a beast so far this season, collecting 871 yards and three touchdowns. The next closest player in receiving yards in tight end Logan Thomas with 300.

If things continue to improve throughout the week, the 76th overall draft pick will likely return to the field on Thursday.

With the Cowboys seemingly finding their stride in a win over Minnesota on Sunday, Washington could certainly use McLaurin’s help in this important divisional matchup.