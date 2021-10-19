Tuesday Update On Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to tough it out despite what could be a major injury issue.

The Cleveland QB re-aggravated an injury to his non-throwing left shoulder when he was thrown to the turf in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but he was later able to return to the game.

Unfortunately for the Browns, the team has a quick turnaround with a game on Thursday this week. But before Tuesday’s practice, Mayfield told reporters that he fully expects to suit up for this mid-week matchup against the Denver Broncos — despite being limited during today’s session.

“It’s my decision. I get to say whether I play or not and that’s just how it is,” Mayfield said.

“It’s pain tolerance and wanting to be out there for my guys,” he added, per ESPN. “Obviously if I was in a physical state where I wasn’t able to play to the best of my abilities and I was hurting the team, I wouldn’t do that because I care about winning. … Only I know how my body feels. If anyone questions whether I’m hindering the team and going out there injured, that’s just not right. It’s my decision. I get to say whether I’m able to play or not, and that’s just how it is.”

Mayfield initially suffered this injury in a Week 2 win over the Houston Texans when he attempted to make a tackle after an interception. The injury was originally reported as a partially-torn labrum, but the 26-year-old QB has since confirmed that it was “completely torn” with other stuff “frayed.”

Baker said his left labrum is actually “completely torn” and that other stuff within it is “frayed” too #browns pic.twitter.com/cjjcR4QFJ1 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 19, 2021

With an injury of this severity, it is more than likely that Mayfield will have to undergo reparative surgery at some point. But the Browns are hoping that can be put off until after the 2021 season.

Mayfield isn’t the only injury issue for Cleveland heading into Thursday. Odell Beckham Jr. was inactive today with a shoulder injury of his own suffered in this past Sunday’s game. Starting tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin also notched DNP designations today and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have both already been ruled out with calf injuries.

With a quarterback playing through some major discomfort, the 3-3 Browns will take on the 3-3 Broncos this Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.