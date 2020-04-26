College Basketball Player Arrested, Charged With April Murder

A men’s college basketball player has reportedly been arrested and charged with murder.

Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower was reportedly arrested on Saturday night. He’s reportedly been charged with “murder, aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with a homicide that occurred on April 8th in Stockbridge, Georgia,” per NBC Sports.

Hightower, Tulane’s leading scorer in 2019-20, is reportedly currently in jail. He was due in court on Sunday morning.

The college basketball guard began his career at Georgia before transferring to Tulane. His arrest record can be seen below:

Former #UGA guard Teshaun Hightower was arrested Saturday night with charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm and battery, according to the Henry County jail logs. pic.twitter.com/KtjPpD2IKU — Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) April 26, 2020

Five of six people believed to be involved in the April 8 shooting have been arrested, including Hightower, who was arrested on Saturday night.

Hightower, a 6-foot-5 junior, averaged 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds a game last season. He declared for the 2020 NBA Draft earlier this month, but could return to school.

Of course, his 2020-21 plans have probably changed quite a bit following Saturday night’s news.