The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball Player Arrested, Charged With April Murder

Women's NCAA college basketball rack.SPOKANE, WA - MARCH 25: NCAA basketballs are seen setting in a rack prior to the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs for the second round of the 2013 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at McCarthey Athletic Center on March 25, 2013 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

A men’s college basketball player has reportedly been arrested and charged with murder.

Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower was reportedly arrested on Saturday night. He’s reportedly been charged with “murder, aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with a homicide that occurred on April 8th in Stockbridge, Georgia,” per NBC Sports.

Hightower, Tulane’s leading scorer in 2019-20, is reportedly currently in jail. He was due in court on Sunday morning.

The college basketball guard began his career at Georgia before transferring to Tulane. His arrest record can be seen below:

Five of six people believed to be involved in the April 8 shooting have been arrested, including Hightower, who was arrested on Saturday night.

Hightower, a 6-foot-5 junior, averaged 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds a game last season. He declared for the 2020 NBA Draft earlier this month, but could return to school.

Of course, his 2020-21 plans have probably changed quite a bit following Saturday night’s news.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.