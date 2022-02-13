With a trio of West Coast hip-hop legends set to perform on the Super Bowl LVI stage, rumors of an appearance from the Tupac Shakur hologram are beginning to circulate.

The highly anticipated lineup of performers includes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and R&B legend Mary J. Blige. Given the Super Bowl is being held in Los Angeles, and one of Dre’s most popular songs is 2Pac’s “California Love,” the stars are aligning.

Dr. Dre on the Super Bowl Halftime Show: "This should of happened a long time ago. Hip Hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now so it's crazy it took all of this time for us to be recognized. We are gonna do this so big they can't deny us for the future." pic.twitter.com/7wsAZyVBsV — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 10, 2022

Not to mention, Super Bowl Sunday marks 26 years since the release of Pac’s critically acclaimed 1996 album “All Eyez On Me.”

The Tupac hologram first debuted at Coachella a decade ago, performing alongside former Death Row Records labelmates Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. A record label that Snoop recently acquired.

The speculation had plenty of fans talking.

“They’re 100% breaking out the Tupac hologram at the halftime show for a version of California Love,” tweeted sports betting analyst Joe Osborne.

They’re 100% breaking out the Tupac hologram at the halftime show for a version of California Love. — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) February 12, 2022

“I said Tupac hologram was gunna perform at halftime tomorrow and nobody listened to me,” one user said.

I said Tupac hologram was gunna perform at halftime tomorrow and nobody listened to me. — Michael Magaletta (@mikemagz07) February 12, 2022

If you ask us, Sway Calloway’s reaction is the only confirmation we need.

I think Sway just confirmed the Tupac hologram at the Super Bowl with his facial expressions 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/sWNbQNKs0z — peter parker’s webstrings (@imthisrandomguy) February 13, 2022

Super Bowl 56 is set to air on NBC.