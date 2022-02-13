The Spun

Tupac Rumor Swirling About The Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show

Tupac Shakur live in concert in the 1990s.CHICAGO - MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

With a trio of West Coast hip-hop legends set to perform on the Super Bowl LVI stage, rumors of an appearance from the Tupac Shakur hologram are beginning to circulate.

The highly anticipated lineup of performers includes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and R&B legend Mary J. Blige. Given the Super Bowl is being held in Los Angeles, and one of Dre’s most popular songs is 2Pac’s “California Love,” the stars are aligning.

Not to mention, Super Bowl Sunday marks 26 years since the release of Pac’s critically acclaimed 1996 album “All Eyez On Me.”

The Tupac hologram first debuted at Coachella a decade ago, performing alongside former Death Row Records labelmates Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. A record label that Snoop recently acquired.

The speculation had plenty of fans talking.

“They’re 100% breaking out the Tupac hologram at the halftime show for a version of California Love,” tweeted sports betting analyst Joe Osborne.

“I said Tupac hologram was gunna perform at halftime tomorrow and nobody listened to me,” one user said.

If you ask us, Sway Calloway’s reaction is the only confirmation we need.

Super Bowl 56 is set to air on NBC.

