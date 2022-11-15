TV Ratings Announced For Cowboys-Packers, Bills-Vikings

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Two of the best games of the 2022 NFL season took place over the weekend.

First up was the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings, who went into overtime following a wild series of events at the end of regulation. In the end, the Vikings came out on top by a final score of 33-30.

Not long later, the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers squared off in a battle of NFC teams. After a back and forth contest, the Packers found a way to win at home by a score of 31-28.

Both games took place on Fox, something the network celebrated this week when they announced the ratings for the two games.

Green Bay and Dallas played in the most-watched game of the season thus far, according to a statement from Fox Sports PR. The game brought in nearly 30 million viewers.

The Vikings and Bills game was nothing to sneeze at, drawing 16.2 million viewers even though it was in the 1:00 p.m. ET window.