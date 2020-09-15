TV Ratings Are In For Week 1 Of Monday Night Football

The NFL made its return to televisions around the country this weekend and the TV ratings suggest fans are still watching.

Despite talk of potential boycotts from fans, the games were widely attended – from home of course. Ratings as a whole were down slightly, apart from a matchup between Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

Tom Brady’s debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did wonders for FOX, as the national window had 25.8 million viewers. Several other contests were up over last year’s ratings as well.

However, Monday night told a different story. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants’ contest was down from last year’s Houston Texans-New Orleans Saints contest.

So too, was the Denver Broncos-Tennessee Titans’ game from last year’s Denver Broncos-(then) Oakland Raiders contest.

Here are the ratings from Monday night’s games.

MNF

-Steelers-Giants – 10.8M

-Titans-Broncos – 7.7M

2019

-Texans-Saints – 13.1M

-Broncos-Raiders – 10.6M — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) September 15, 2020

Ratings for sports have been a major topic of conversation around the country. As teams around the league make demonstrations before the game, many have said they won’t be watching this fall.

While the ratings were down as a whole for the first week of the season, it’s clear there are still plenty of people tuning in from around the country.

There will be several entertaining matchups this weekend, including Deshaun Watson vs. Lamar Jackson as the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens square off.

A Super Bowl matchup will also take place as the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots on Sunday night.