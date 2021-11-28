TV Ratings Are Out For Michigan’s Win Against Ohio State

The Spun

Michigan scored a historic win over Ohio State on Saturday and the TV ratings delivered in a major way.

The Wolverines topped the Buckeyes, 42-27, on Saturday afternoon. Michigan defeated Ohio State for the first time under Jim Harbaugh and the first time in general since 2011.

Saturday’s rivalry game aired live on FOX.

The overnight TV ratings are out for the annual rivalry game and they are big.

“Early numbers suggest that Ohio State-Michigan could end up with 14-15 million viewers,” John Ourand tweeted.

“The game’s metered market rating came in at a 9.1. By comparison, the Michigan-Michigan State game had a metered market rating 5.4, and it ended up as the most-watched game all season.”

We’ll see what the ratings look like for Alabama at Auburn on CBS, but this could be the most-watched college football game of the regular season.

Michigan is off to the Big Ten Championship Game, where they’ll face Iowa.

Kickoff between Michigan and Iowa is scheduled for 8 p.m. E.T.

