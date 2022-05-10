TV Ratings Are Out For The 2022 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 07: Jockey Sonny Leon reacts as Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The TV ratings for the Kentucky Derby have officially been released.

The ratings are up 8% compared to last year's race as NBC averaged 16 million viewers when it started at 7 p.m. ET.

The peak audience was at 19 million when Rich Strike was about to win the race. He had the worst odds of any horse and he still got the job done.

NBC's TV-only audience was at 15.8 million, which makes it the network's most-watched event since the Super Bowl.

The audience could be even higher when Rick Strike tries to win the second leg of the triple crown in two weeks. That event will be the Preakness Stakes, which is held just outside of Baltimore.

The Kentucky Derby has been a mainstay in sports for decades on end so these ratings should hardly be surprising.

After the Preakness on May. 21 is the Belmont Stakes on May. 28.