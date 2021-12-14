TV Ratings Are Out For The Army vs. Navy Game

The Spun

The Army-Navy game this past Saturday on CBS had some ridiculously strong TV ratings.

It was the most-watched television program of the day on any network. It also averaged 7.575 million viewers, which was up 54% from last year.

The peak audience was 10 million viewers during the end of the game, which saw a wild finish. This was also Paramount+’s most-streamed Army-Navy game ever.

Navy was able to win this year’s contest after losing to Army last year. The Midshipmen had a great running attack as Tai Lavatai had both touchdowns and 62 yards overall on 20 carries.

They also played outstanding defense as they shut out the Black Knights in the second half.

Army quarterback Christian Anderson didn’t even complete 50% of his passes. He finished 7-for-15 with 108 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The only player that scored a touchdown for the Black Knights was Anderson as he had 67 yards on the ground on eight carries.

Navy got to 4-8 with the victory, while Army dropped to 8-4.

