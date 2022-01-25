TV Ratings Are Out For The NFL’s Divisional Round

The NFL has been, is and will be king of TV ratings for years to come.

Last weekend’s Divisional Round is already well-regarded as one of the best rounds in NFL Playoff history. The ratings were just as impressive.

CBS reported on Tuesday morning that Sunday night’s Chiefs-Bills game garnered an average of 42.3 million people. That number skyrocketed to 51 million viewers in the final moments of the fourth quarter and into overtime. It was the most watched NFL Divisional Round game in five years.

Chiefs-Bills wasn’t the only game that garnered major ratings. Bengals-Titans fetched 30.8 million viewers, making it the most watched Saturday afternoon game in six years.

The NFL stays king. We can’t wait to see what the NFL Conference Titles garner in regards to viewership.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of NFC West foes. The 49ers earned a trip to the playoffs by beating the Rams in the final week of the regular season at SoFi Stadium. We’ll see if they can do it again on Sunday night.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, will host the up-and-coming Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow will try and keep the Bengals’ magic alive, but he’ll have to outduel Mahomes to get to the Super Bowl.