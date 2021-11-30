TV Ratings Are Out For The NFL’s Thanksgiving Games

The television ratings are out for last week’s NFL Thanksgiving games and they are through the roof.

The games averaged 29.7 million viewers, which is the highest average audience the league has seen in 23 years.

The viewership average was also up 9% from 2020 which makes sense due to only having two Thanksgiving games. It was also up 8% over 2019, which was a normal year with three games.

The most-watched game shouldn’t be a surprise. It was the Raiders-Cowboys matchup which totaled 38.3 million viewers and was the third-most watched regular-season game ever, per Pro Football Talk.

Raiders and Cowboys fans contribute to those high numbers, but the game itself was also a thriller. It was a back-and-forth affair that eventually ended with a Daniel Carlson game-winning kick in overtime.

Dallas was also able to overcome an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send it to overtime, thanks to the magic of Dak Prescott. Prescott finished with 375 yards and two touchdowns, despite not having Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb at his disposal.

The other two games weren’t the greatest, but football fans still watched because well, it’s football.