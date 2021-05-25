TV Ratings Are Out For PGA Championship Final Round

Thousands of fans surrounded the green on Sunday as Phil Mickelson tapped in the final putt to claim his second PGA Championship title. Millions more tuned in to watch the history unfold on TV.

Sunday’s final round averaged 6.58 million viewers and peaked at 13.1 million as Mickelson sealed the deal on the 18th. With these astounding figures, this year’s final round became the most-watched PGA Championship since 2018 — the year Tiger Woods nearly stormed to victory with an incredible final-round 64 (8.47 million average viewers).

The final round of the 2021 PGA Championship averaged 6.58 million viewers (peaked at 13.1M as Phil won). So down from 2018 roof but the most-watched final round of the PGA Championship in three years. https://t.co/mqdjK1v3ti — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 25, 2021

When you look at the intrigue for Sunday’s final round, it’s no surprise so many fans were willing to tune in.

Against all odds, 50-year-old Mickelson became the oldest player in PGA Tour history to claim a major championship victory. Through nearly three decades on the tour, “Lefty” has endeared himself to golf fans all over the world — making for a pretty electric atmosphere as he walked up that 18th fairway.

With fans back in full force on the Island Course at Kiawah Island, Mickelson claiming his sixth major title on Sunday was must-see TV.

Back in 2019, the PGA Championship date was moved from August to May. As a result, Sunday’s final round was in competition with a full slate of NBA playoff Game 1s tipping off earlier this weekend. It would certainly be interesting to see how Phil’s 2021 championship ratings would compare to the record-holding 2018 numbers had his final round taken place later this summer.

Either way, Mickelson’s win served as excellent exposure for the game of golf.