Tyler Hansbrough Responds To Viral John Wall Recruitment Story

DETROIT - APRIL 06: Tyler Hansbrough #50 of the North Carolina Tar Heels stands on the court against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2009 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship game at Ford Field on April 6, 2009 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on Theo Pinson's Run Your Race podcast, John Wall revealed a wild story about his college commitment decision.

Wall, a Raleigh native, said North Carolina was his "dream school" before he took a visit to Chapel Hill. He said that during his visit, Tyler Hansbrough turned him off of the program after he said "I don't talk to recruits."

Hansbrough has since denied this story.

"The story @JohnWall told on @tpinsonn podcast DID NOT HAPPEN! 100% FALSE! I’m sure the bank of Calipari had nothing to do with him going to Kentucky," the Tar Heel basketball legend wrote on Twitter.

Wall ultimately ended up committing to John Calipari and the Kentucky basketball program. He was a star in Lexington for one season before going as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft.

Hansbrough played his final season at North Carolina the year before Wall began his collegiate career.

For now, it's Wall's word against Hansbrough's.