Tyler Hansbrough Reveals What ‘P—–‘ Him Off About Coach K

The college basketball world is paying tribute to one of the greatest head coaches of all-time on Saturday, as Mike Krzyzewski is coaching his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

It’s Duke vs. North Carolina, arguably the greatest rivalry in college sports.

There have been several heated Duke vs. UNC moments over the years, including the infamous Tyler Hansbrough-Gerald Henderson incident.

Back in 2007, Hansbrough was drilled in the face by a Henderson elbow, resulting in a broken nose.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Bench Mob podcast, Hansbrough revealed that he was “pissed off” by Coach K’s response to the incident.

Hansbrough said that Coach K said the real victim in the incident was Henderson.

Tyler Hansbrough (@THANS50) didn't appreciate the way that Coach K handled him getting mauled in the face Listen to the interview with @THANS50 below Link: https://t.co/4D6tureWc2 pic.twitter.com/g5fHdlJlIf — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) March 3, 2022

Hansbrough added that he’s gotten past the incident, though he said in 2021 that he’d still like to get Henderson back.

“Gerald admitted that, you know, emotions got the best of him. And we’ve all been there,” Hansbrough said on the ACC Network. “But for years, throughout the NBA, every time we played against each other, I said I was gonna get him back. I never got him back and I do regret that. But I know Gerald, Gerald’s — I mean, we’re over it. We’re both highly competitive, but I still want to get him back one day.”

Tipoff between Duke and UNC is set for 6 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.