Tyler Herro Named Sixth Man Of The Year: Fans React

Tyler Herro has been named the NBA's 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year.

On Tuesday evening, the third-year Miami Heat guard shared a video accepting the award while surrounded by his teammates.

The video was set to Drake's song "6 Man," which pays respect to three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams.

"6ix man," Herro wrote.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to Herro's award.

"WELL DESERVED," one fan wrote.

"Never had any doubt! Dude can ball like crazy!!!" another added.

Herro was the overwhelming favorite to claim this year's award. According to NBA.com, he received 96 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward Kevin Love finished second in Sixth Man voting with three first-place votes. Phoenix Suns 3-and-D man Cam Johnson finished in third with one first-place vote.

In his third NBA season, Herro led all bench players with a career-high 20.7 points per game. Despite starting on the bench, the former lottery pick also took the court for a career-high 32.6 minutes per game this season.

Herro struggled in the Heat's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, averaging just 12.8 points per game. But in Game 1 of the Conference Semi-Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers, he notched a team-high 25 points and led Miami to victory.

Herro will look to ride this momentum as he and his Heat squad head into Game 2 on Wednesday.