Tyler Huntley Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Fumble

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 15: Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens fumbles the ball that is recovered by Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals to score a 98 yard touchdown during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Tyler Huntley's fumble was the difference in Sunday night's Ravens-Bengals game.

The Ravens were facing third and goal from the one-yard line in the fourth quarter. A score would've likely meant a seven-point lead but instead, it was the Bengals who got the go-ahead score.

It was a 14-point swing as Huntley tried to reach the ball over the goal line but had it knocked out. Sam Hubbard then scooped up the ball and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown that would be the game-winner.

After the game, Huntley said he thought he made the right call to go over the top, even though he was supposed to go low.

"At the time, I just felt like everybody was packed in, they shot for our linemen’s legs, and the ‘backers felt pretty good up at the line. I just tried to make a play," Huntley said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "I’m going to be thinking about that the whole offseason, how just one play, they won the game."

Huntley finished the game with 226 yards through the air, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also completed a tad over 58% of his passes.

The Ravens will now look to the offseason as they have a lot of decisions to make, especially at quarterback.