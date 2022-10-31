Tyler Lockett Postgame Comment Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Tyler Lockett had an amazing postgame comment following the Seattle Seahawks 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Lockett, who helped the Seahawks get to 5-3 overall, had an interesting potshot comment after the game.

“It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit," Lockett said.

Those are definitely some shots fired, but it's unclear as to who/what it's at.

In any case, the Seahawks have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises so far. They've already surpassed what most people thought their win total would be (5) and are in a position to make a playoff push.

Some NFL fans know what he was trying to say, while others think that it's a non-story.

The Seahawks will look to get to 6-3 overall when they take on the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.