Tyler Lockett Reveals His Hope: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks looks for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Monday night, Russell Wilson will make his return to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks for the very first time.

The Denver Broncos landed Wilson in a blockbuster trade that could set the franchise up for year of success. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are hoping a quarterback room of Geno Smith and Drew Lock can keep the team relevant.

Before the game kicks off, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett thinks Seattle fans should show Wilson some love in his return. "I get it…but I think Seattle should cheer him on for everything that he’s done. He’s an amazing guy," he said.

Some fans agree with Lockett.

"Me too. I'll be cheering from home though..." one fan said.

Others don't agree at all.

"He moved on so should we. We have a new QB & the team that makes it football. It's not about 1 person & we got away from that with Russ it's a team that wins games. A 12! Lets Roll!" one fan said.

"Absolutely not. Maybe in the future, but not on Monday," another fan said.

Denver and Seattle kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN on Monday night.