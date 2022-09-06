Tyler Lockett Speaks Out On Russell Wilson: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In just a few days, Russell Wilson will make his return to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks for the very first time.

The Denver Broncos quarterback will take to the field on Monday night for the first game of the season. Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett thinks Seattle fans should welcome him back with open arms.

"Tyler Lockett knows he can’t control what other ppl will do, but given all that Russ did in this community and on the field, he thinks fans should give Russell Wilson a warm welcome on Monday night," Seahawks reporter Michael-Shawn Duggar said.

Not all fans agree.

"The best course of action is to cheer equally as loud for when Russ gets announced as we do when Darrell Taylor sacks him on the first play," one fan said.

Others, do.

"Agreed. Tyler has a LOT more self-control than most people though," another fan said.

"Tyler is the angel on our shoulder," said a third fan.

Denver and Seattle kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.