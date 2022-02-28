Former Kentucky Basketball Star Was In Car Accident

John Calipari announced on Twitter that former Kentucky standout Tyler Ulis was involved in a car accident in Michigan.

The Wildcats head coach urged everyone to keep Ulis in their thoughts and prayers.

“One of my most competitive players, whose will to win inspired me, had a car accident in Michigan, Calipari wrote Monday afternoon. “We’ve been in touch, but let’s send some prayers, #BBN. He’s had some setbacks and fate has intervened a few different times. I’m here for you @tulis3 until the wheels fall off!!”

According to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker, Ulis is expected to make a full recovery. Ulis’ father also sent a message to Kentucky faithful: “You know your point guard is a warrior.”

Ulis played two seasons with Calipari in Kentucky. As a freshman, he came off the bench for a powerhouse that went 38-0 before losing in the Final Four semifinal to Wisconsin.

During his second season with the Wildcats, the 5’9″ point guard earned SEC Player of the Year honors by tallying 17.0 points and 7.0 assists per game. The Phoenix Suns then drafted him with the 34th overall pick in 2016.

Here’s to hoping Ulis makes a speedy recovery.