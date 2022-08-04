Tyrann Mathieu Addresses His Status After Return To Saints

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts following a pass interference call during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After a three-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is heading home and joining the New Orleans Saints.

In an interview with the Saints' team website, Mathieu addressed his limited practice with the team so far. He stated that he's healthy and is working to ramp things up after dealing with a family matter.

“To be honest, it’s been fairly supportive,” Mathieu said. “From the team perspective, they’ve been really supportive — teammates, former teammates, a lot of different people being supportive. That was a great feeling to have that support, and to have that grace, really. I’m sure at some point I’ll be more transparent about the first six days of practice, but more importantly, just happy to be back around the guys. I’m feeling good, I’m in great spirits, really healthy. Everything that’s important is going good. Just in a good place and it’s all about ramping it up and getting back into it.”

Mathieu is in it for the long haul with the Saints though. He joined them on a three-year, $33 million contract back in May.

Tyrann Mathieu played his first five NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, during which he received Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. After one season with the Houston Texans, he joined the Chiefs, where he became a major piece of the team's secondary.

Mathieu won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019 and reached a second one the following year.

Now he hopes to replicate that success in his hometown.