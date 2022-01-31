Tyrann Mathieu Appears To Announce Decision On Chiefs Future

It appears Tyrann Mathieu has played his final down for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mathieu took to Twitter on Monday to thank Chiefs fans for the past three years. In doing so, he appeared to say goodbye to Kansas City.

“Will you always remember you & many more good people! Lot to be proud of over the past 3 years. I’m thankful and grateful. I leave with a grateful heart having got the chance to play for all you good people! Thanks,” Mathieu said on Twitter.

As pointed out by NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, it certainly appears Mathieu will be playing elsewhere next season.

“This would seem to indicate that Mathieu will not be back in Kansas City next season,” Miller said. “Exceptional player and leader who helped build the winning culture–especially on defense.”

It definitely seems like Tyrann Mathieu has made up his mind about where he’ll be playing next season, and it’s not Kansas City. It’s also plausible the Chiefs told him they couldn’t afford him. Who knows?

Regardless, it’s going to be a long offseason in Kansas City.

The Chiefs led the Bengals by 18 points during Sunday’s AFC Championship, but fell apart when it mattered most. The talk of dynasty is over.

Losing Mathieu this offseason could end up being one of the more impactful moves within the NFL.