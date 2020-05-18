Tyrann Mathieu Has A Message For Broncos QB Drew Lock

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is a popular breakout player pick for the 2020 NFL regular season.

Lock is coming off a promising 2019 season and the Broncos made several notable moves this offseason, including selecting Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy in the first round of the NFL Draft.

“Every time Lock speaks, I come away impressed,” NFL.com’s Adam Schein wrote. “I think the former second-rounder could enjoy a fantastic sophomore campaign. And I can’t wait to watch this offense work.”

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd is buying in on Lock, too.

“My guess is Drew Lock is going to explode for Denver this year,” Cowherd said.

Which 2nd-year QB has the best chance to win MVP? "I'm going to bet on Drew Lock." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/CjfbLtJWB2 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 13, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is a fan of Lock, as well. However, he sent the Broncos quarterback a message on Twitter on Monday.

“Drew lock gon be good but he better stop playing with me,” Mathieu tweeted.

Drew lock gon be good but he better stop playing with me. https://t.co/6XmBMuyhED — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) May 18, 2020

Lock’s only loss as a rookie came in that snow game to Kansas City. Broncos wide receiver Cortland Sutton admitted he could have helped Lock more.

“The only game he lost was to the Super Bowl winners in a snow game,” Sutton said during a Zoom conference call on Thursday. “We missed some opportunities. I know that y’all have seen the play with Tyrann Mathieu. That play is something that did haunt me for a while. I moved on from it.”

Lock might want to look away from Mathieu when he can moving forward.