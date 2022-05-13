Tyrann Mathieu Has Telling Comment About LSU Coach Brian Kelly

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 09: Tyrann Mathieu #7 of the Louisiana State University Tigers reacts after breaking up a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2012 Allstate BCS National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 9, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tyrann Mathieu is back home, which means he'll get a great look at Brian Kelly's first year at LSU.

During a recent appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show," the Tigers legend spoke positively about Kelly.

BK is cooler than people give him credit for, man, he’s a cool dude. He’s definitely a bright mind, he’s smart. I’m not a great dancer neither, that’s why I never Griddy or nothing like that. Justin Jefferson and all those young boys, let them get their dance on.

After an all-decade NFL career, Mathieu signed a three-year deal to return to the city of New Orleans as a Saint.

And the Honey Badger touched on the opportunity to be so close to the LSU program once again. Saying:

It’s always good to get back to Baton Rouge. I’m hoping I can talk to the team more and be around those guys more because there’s so much talent in that Tigers building.

He'll be watching with a close eye as Brian Kelly aims to make LSU a perennial contender.