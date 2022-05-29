Tyrann Mathieu Is Really Excited For 2 Saints Rookies

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts following a pass interference call during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Brought back home to bolster the New Orleans' secondary, Tyrann Mathieu likes what he sees from two first-year defensive backs.

During Thursday's press conference (h/t 247Sports), the free-agent signing spoke highly of safety Smoke Monday and cornerback Alontae Taylor.

"Smoke’s going to be a good player in this league," Mathieu said. "He’s a physical payer. He’s got great length and size. The kid studies a lot. I think that’s a plus.

"And then with ‘Tae, when you see him work and see him move, you can see his potential. Obviously, he’s one of those guys that get his hands on a lot of balls today. Ball production is a big thing in this league. For me, Smoke's going to be a physical guy and 'Tae is going to have a lot of ball production."

Monday registered 172 tackles during his Auburn career before signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. Taylor, a second-round selection out of Tennessee, defended eight passes with two picks last season.

After garnering two All Pro nods and a Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs, Mathieu signed a three-year, $28.3 million deal with the Saints. The former LSU star has quickly become a fan of the two fellow SEC alum.

All three players will hope to steer New Orleans back into the playoffs after going 9-8 last season despite allowing the fourth-fewest points.