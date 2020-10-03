Chiefs Star Has Blunt Message For Fellow Players After Today’s News

The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots are currently in limbo following today’s COVID-19 news.

Earlier today, news broke that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will be unable to play against Kansas City.

It remains to be seen when the Chiefs and Patriots will play. The NFL has delayed kickoff between Kansas City and New England until at least Monday or Tuesday.

“The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams,” the league announced in a statement. “In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu has a blunt message for his fellow players following today’s news.

“Wear your mask, wash your hands,” he tweeted.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Tuesday is the most likely date for the Chiefs vs. Patriots game, though everything is up in the air.