Tyrann Mathieu Sends A Message To Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Football Team officially announced on Wednesday that second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins is getting benched. Kyle Allen will start for Washington on Sunday.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said today that the decision was a simple one. He believes benching Haskins is what’s best for the team moving forward.

“We’re in a situation where if we’re still trying to teach one guy and the other 52 aren’t given an opportunity to see if we can win, then that’s not fair,” Rivera said on Wednesday. “If someone [in the division] was 4-0 or 3-1, OK. But there’s a chance to win the division. You have to look at it that way.”

Haskins was not good as a rookie and he hasn’t shown much promise in his second season. He’s thrown for 934 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in four games. Haskins’ QBR is 32nd in the NFL.

But while it’s been a tough start to his NFL career, Haskins is still a former first-round pick who starred at the highest level in college.

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu sent Haskins a message on Wednesday.

Hope Haskins keep his head up. This a tough league…. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) October 7, 2020

Rivera has liked some of Haskins’ game, but doesn’t feel he gives the team the best chance to win right now.

“The kid has an NFL arm,” Rivera added. “But right now there’s a chance. Some may not agree with me. That’s fine. But for me and this team, I’m taking my shot. I’m here to win, and now we have an opportunity to find out if we can win.

“I could be wrong; I could be right. We’ll see what happens.”

Washington is set to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.