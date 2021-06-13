The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Names 2 Hardest Hitters In NFL History

Tyrann Mathieu on the field for the Chiefs.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after breaking up a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tyrann Mathieu certainly knows what it takes to land a big hit in the National Football League.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive back is among the best defenders in the NFL. Mathieu, 29, is a four-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s 2010s all-decade team.

But even Mathieu would admit that he’s not the hardest hitter in league history. The former LSU Tigers star has a good idea of who is, though.

CBS Sports recently asked its Twitter fans to name the hardest hitter in the history of the National Football League.

“The hardest hitter in NFL history is ___________________.”

Mathieu decided to give his response. The Kansas City Chiefs star defensive back named two players.

“Sean Taylor or Lawrence Taylor,” Mathieu wrote.

You’re not going to find too many people who disagree with those names.

Lawrence Taylor, of course, is arguably the most feared defender in football history. Sean Taylor, meanwhile, had one of the most-viral hits in the history of the sport when he laid out Bills punter Brian Moorman in the 2007 Pro Bowl.

Who would you pick as the hardest hitter in NFL history?


