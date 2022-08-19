Tyrann Mathieu Names "Most Dangerous" Player In NFL

Lamar Jackson is no doubt one of the most intimidating players to face in the open field.

In fact, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu went as far as to say that Jackson is the "most dangerous" player in the NFL.

"I think anytime he has the football in his hands, he is the most dangerous person in the world," Mathieu said.

Jackson's shiftiness and explosive athleticism has garnered respect from players all over the league. With a 4.34 40-yard dash time, the 2019 league MVP is the fastest quarterback in the NFL.

Mathieu signed a three-year, $33 million deal with New Orleans earlier this offseason. He and the Saints defense will face off against Jackson and the Ravens in Week 9 of this coming season.

Jackson is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is unlikely to sign an extension with Baltimore before the 2022 season.