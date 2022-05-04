Tyrann Mathieu Officially A Saint: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts following a pass interference call during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tyrann Mathieu is officially a member of the New Orleans Saints.

He signed his contract earlier this week and has his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday.

Mathieu agreed to a three-year deal that's worth $33 million and $18 million of it will be fully guaranteed.

He was the top remaining free agent safety still left on the market and decided to sign with a team that has playoff aspirations this coming season.

He spent the last three years with the Chiefs before they decided to not bring him back.

The NFL world is excited that Mathieu is now a Saint.

Mathieu finished the 2021 season with 76 total tackles (60 solo), one sack, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and six passes defended.

Before he was with the Chiefs, he played with the Houston Texans for one season and the Arizona Cardinals for five seasons.

He's an absolute ballhawk that will make the Saints' secondary a lot better for the next three years.