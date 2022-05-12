Tyrann Mathieu Reveals His True Feelings On Leaving Chiefs

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts following a pass interference call during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Chiefs might have made a major mistake by not trying harder to re-sign veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu.

In speaking with Jim Rome on Thursday, Mathieu revealed that he's pretty hurt that the Chiefs didn't put much effort into re-signing him.

“No doubt about it, I’m definitely motivated by it,” he said, via Saturday Down South.

The 29-year-old would up signing with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. He figures to play a significant role for the NFC South franchise.

The Saints are getting a savvy veteran who has new motivation for the game after the Chiefs let him down.

“This is not the first time this has happened to me, you know Jim," Mathieu added. "I’m getting ready to play for my fourth team. Every step of the way, I’ve always kind of ran into that hurdle. It’s always kind of helped re-light the fire, or put the chip back on my shoulder. So I’m looking forward to it. Get the bull back home and play for a great defense that is really going to allow me to really play my personality. So I’m definitely looking forward to that.”

It's pretty rare that a player admits he was hurt by a team failing to re-sign him. But Mathieu has always been willing to be open with the media.

Mathieu will be a big boost for the Saints' defense later this year.